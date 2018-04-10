A charge has now been laid under the motor vehicle act against the driver of a Greyhound bus that was involved in a fatal accident last year that claimed the life of a North Cariboo resident.

Colin Lucas Dunlop faces one count of Driving Without Due Care and Attention and is due to appear in court in Quesnel on May 15th.

The accident, on April 21st of last year, involved four vehicles on Highway 97 near Kersley.

A family member confirmed that Mike Bailey was the victim and that he was driving a tractor that was pulling a piece of farm equipment at the time of the accident.

Besides the bus, police confirmed that a car and a pickup truck were also involved in the crash.