RCMP in 100 Mile house say that a vehicle stop last Sunday resulted in 2 arrests and seizure of a quantity of drugs, break in tools and a .357 calibre handgun.

After the vehicle was pulled over, a records search found the occupants, a 32 year old man and a 37 year old woman from the 100 Mile Area, were in breach of their no-contact conditions and both were arrested.

Several charges are being recommended, including breach of undertaking, and possession of break in instruments. RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages and there may be more charges.