From better sitelines and stair railings to an enhanced concession or even another smaller concession downstairs, several potential improvements to the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel were discussed at last night’s North Cariboo Joint Committee meeting.

The discussion was the result of public and stakeholder feedback following the first season in the new arena.

Most of the complaints have centered around one particular area, which prompted the following suggestion from CRD Area A Director Ted Armstrong…

” I’ve heard quite a few complaints about the concession. I think we should at least get a staff report coming back advising us how we can improve it, because some of them are fairly annoyed.”

The specific complaints have been about the size of the concession and the limited menu given that it isn’t vented for a deep fryer or flattop grill.

Better sitelines in the seats below the Dunkley Room and along the north side of the building was also brought up.

Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn…

“It is to completely replace the railings with a new railing that would be lower and would be glass, and would have a less severe bar at the top. A lot of the trouble that people have is with the height of the railing and the thickness of the top bar being right at eye level.”

They don’t come cheap though as the estimated cost is 100 thousand dollars.

Incremental stair railings are also being considered.

Staff will now come back with a report on some options.

Some capital projects are already planned for the arena.

Those include a rubberized floor for the walking track and a new mural on the wall adjacent to the concession.