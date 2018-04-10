The results for the Electoral Area E By-Election held Saturday are now official.

Alice Johnston, Chief Election Officer for the Cariboo Regional District declared the following results:

Angie Delainey will be sworn in as the new Electoral Area E Director next week.

“I feel grateful,” says Delainey.

“I’m feeling a lot of gratitude for the people that took the time to get out and to vote, and also very excited about the opportunity to be sitting at the table with the rest of the area directors.”

This marks Delainey’s first real step into politics.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed with just the support. So many people have been giving me phone calls, congratulating me, giving me information, helping me understand political science, helping me understand what the region is doing,” says Delainey who has been the chairperson for the Williams Lake Downtown Business Association for the last 3 years and has been a member of the board for the last 5.

The next general local elections in British Columbia are on Oct. 20, 2018.

“I would say 90 percent yes,” says Delainey when asked if she plans on running in that.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity by having the 6 months to dive into learning the legislature, learning the different levels of government, starting to work on developing those relationships with the community, and then from there I’ll have a way better sense of what it is the CRD does, what it is I would like to help with, and then I can actually do a proper campaign for the next 4 years.”