The Williams Lake Stampeders Hockey team is no stranger when it comes to riding buses to play their games.

When Kelly Kohlen, President of the Williams Lake Stampeders heard the news about the tragic bus accident involving the Humbolt Bronco’s hockey team this was his reaction

“It is a great tragedy and anyone that’s involved in hockey certainly feels for them and understands. I’ve driven on the bus a few times, quite a few times when I coached. But yeah you definitely know what they’re going through”.

Kohlen said the team showed their support by making a donation to the Humboldt Bronco’s go fund me page and will be getting together with the executive and will definitely do something more.