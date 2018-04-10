Planning continues for a road from Kluskus and Nazko to the proposed NewGold mine.

That from Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes, who says the 7 million dollars that was promised by the Liberal Government has now made it’s way to the Ministry of Transportation.

She says forestry can now start to do the necessary planning work on the ground.

Oakes says it is a very important road for a variety fo reasons, including safety…

“We know, as the follow-up from the 2017 wildfire season, how critically important emergency evacuation roads are. This is a good example of a road that would have been critically important for residents living out in that area.”

Oakes says other examples are the Purden Connector and the road from Wells to Likely.