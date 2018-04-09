A full house took in Rumble Number 24 in Quesnel on Saturday night.

Williams Lake’s Harley Mulvahill won a unanimous decision over Rhett Gibbons from Vancouver in a feature event in the 155 pound division.

And Evan “Hardcore” Peever won a unanimous decision in the main event over Andrew Micheal from Lilloet.

They also got bout of the night to win the Kelly Mooney Award.

Tyler Doust, also from the Tow Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, lost a close decision to Ashton Santos from Prince George.

And Kelly Girk from Quesnel was stopped in the opening round by Clarence Gamache from Prince.