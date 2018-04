A 150 Mile cowgirl is off to a great start to the Canadian Pro Rodeo season.

Kirsty White won the Ladies Barrel Racing at the indoor event in Medicine Hat over the weekend.

That paid 19-hundred 59 dollars.

Melissa Thiessen, also from the Cariboo originally, was 5th for almost 933 dollars.

And Virgil Poffenroth, from Riske Creek, earned a 7-8 split in the Tie Down Roping for 276 dollars and change.