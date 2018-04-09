Reactions to Friday night’s tragic collision involving the team bus of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos and a transport truck continue to come in.

100 Mile House Wranglers Head Coach and General Manager Dale Hladun said he knew the Broncos’ head coach Darcy Haugan and even had a dealing with him.

“We talked about players and so on, and I met Darcy a long time ago, that was up in Manning, Alberta, and then obviously him being in Humboldt, and the unique thing is Dawson Long played for us, he’s a Whitecourt kid, well that’s where he went to camp, and then Dawson got sent to us via Darcy so I mean there’s a lot of connections.”

Hladun said he heard the news on Friday while at camp in Merritt with the Centennials from a friend of his, whose son knew some of the players.