The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to an apartment fire yesterday afternoon.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they were called to a fire at the Lark Avenue apartments at around 4 o’clock…

‘We received a call on 9-1-1, multiple calls, saying smoke and flames were coming out of the apartment. The suite in the apartment was in the basement, which was easily accessible through the outside. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible coming out the building, so fire crews immediately took the fire hoseand attacked the fire from the exterior and knocked the fire out quickly.

Gauthier says there was heavy damage to the kitchen and living room areas and the two bedrooms sustained some smoke damage, but he says they were able to contain the fire to just the one suite.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

That was part of a very busy 36 hours for the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department.

Gauthier says they also responded to a travel trailer fire early Sunday morning at around 2-30 and to a dishwasher fire this morning at around 9 o’clock.

He says the travel trailer was in the 2900 block of Red Bluff Road.

Gauthier says it was caused by an electrical issue and that the travel trailer was completely destroyed.

The call for a dishwasher fire was to Funn Street in West Quesnel.

Gauthier says the resident already had that fire out by the time they arrived.

He says in that case the resident did suffer minor injuries, including some smoke inhalation, and he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There were no injuries in the other two fires.