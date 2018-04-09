Charges are being recommended against a 42-year old 100 Mile House man following a police incident in the South Cariboo on Sunday.

RCMP say they received a call just after 1 A.M. about a man who was possibly armed with a loaded handgun and had thoughts of self-harm.

Police say, as they were responding to that call, that shots were heard in the downtown area.

RCMP say they immediately set up a containment area and two businesses were locked down.

Extra resources were called to assist including the Emergency Response Team from Prince George and Police Dog Services from Williams Lake.

Police say a male matching the description was seen walking away from the area and when confronted, the man indicated he had a gun and was arrested without incident.

There were no injuries and the man was taken to hospital for a medical treatment.