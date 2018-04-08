The Cariboo Regional District announced the preliminary results for the by-election for Electoral Area E Director following general voting on Saturday.

A total of 156 votes were cast with political newcomer Angie Delainey claiming 96 votes.

Melynda Neufeld who was the area’s alternate and was serving as Area E Director since January received 60 votes.

A by-election under the Local Government Act was declared by the CRD in February following the death of former Area E Director Byron Kemp.

CRD Manager of Communications Emily Epp says that the official election results will be announced Tuesday.

Area E is the South Lakeside/Dog Creek area.