The results are in from this year’s Bowl For Kids Sake that wrapped up Saturday in Williams Lake.

“We had 60 teams registered and they really were excellent fundraisers,” says executive director Melissa Newberry.

“They got lots and lots of pledges from all different places, and we raised over $40,000 this year.”

The funds raised surpasses the amounts raised last year.

“We’ve been through a difficult year with the fires and people are showing that they’re resilient and generous and want to support the kids and youth in Williams Lake,” says Newberry.

Bowl for Kids Sake has been running for over 20 years in Williams Lake serving as an annual fundraiser for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

The next significant fundraising event for Williams Lake Big Brothers, Big Sisters will be Tour De Cariboo coming up in September.