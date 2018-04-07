April is Parkinson’s awareness month in BC. Phillip Konrad of the 100 Mile House Parkinson’s Support Group says the disease was named for Dr. James Parkinson, after he published the first work on the disease in April over 200 years ago.

The Parkinson Society of British Columbia has a network of more than 50 volunteer-led support groups throughout BC, including in Quesnel and 100 Mile House. More information can be found on the society’s website at www.parkinson.bc.ca.

The Quesnel Parkinson’s Support Group meets at City hall on the second Wednesday of the month at 2:30 PM and the 100 Mile House Parkinson’s support Group meets at the Public Health office in the 100 Mile House Hospital the third Wednesday of the month at 1 PM.