A free 5 km event that began in 1990 with 60 participants takes place Sunday in Williams Lake.

Recreation coordinator Denise Skarra says the annual Nutrition Fun Walk and Run is an event to celebrate spring and is all about healthy eating and active living.

“I think that it’s one of those events that the community looks forward to. It really tells them that spring is here, and it’s also a good opportunity to meet up with neighbors and friends and other family members to enjoy some activity.”

The Nutrition Fun Walk and Run has grown to over 400 residents participating every year.

It starts at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 11 am.