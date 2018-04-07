Advance tickets for the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo went on sale Saturday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“I think this will be a great location. The rodeo is going to be here anyway and lots of people that know where the Complex is can come by any time and get the tickets,” says President Kelly Walls.

“I think it’s great. It’s a little smaller-we don’t have our merchandise in but we’re leaving that a surprise for rodeo time.”

Located in previous years on the upper level of Boitanio Mall, the Indoor Rodeo Office is open at the Recreation Complex on weekends from 10 am until 5 pm and during the week from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo runs from April 20-22.

“Last year we didn’t have our clown Dennis Halstead,” says Walls.

“He ended up being in Australia for a big rodeo over there and he is coming back this year. We’re super excited to have him back. He’s number one in Canada as a rodeo entertainer.”

Listen to Walls talk about what to expect at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo in the audio file below: