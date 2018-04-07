Chief Election Officer Alice Johnston with election official Danielle Crowe are manning the general polling station at the CRD's Williams Lake office Saturday for the Electoral Area E By-election. -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Voting in today’s Area E By-election closes at 8 pm.

Polling stations are at the CRD’s office in Williams Lake and also at Chilcotin Road School, Dog Creek School, and Mountview School.

Resident electors should bring 2 pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity.

Non-resident property electors should bring 2 pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity and proof that they are entitled to register in relation to the property. If there is more than one owner of the property, you must bring written consent from the majority of the property owners. The form required is available on the CRD website.

“We’ll be sharing out the unofficial election results Saturday evening after the ballots have been counted,” says CRD Manager of Communications Emily Epp.

“Then the official results will be announced Tuesday evening.”

The two candidates vying for the position of electoral Area E Director are Melynda Neufeld and Angie Delainey.

Area E is the South Lakeside/Dog Creek area.