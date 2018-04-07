A Female player who started out her hockey career in Lac La Hache will soon be playing for the Lyndenwood Lynx Hockey team at Lyndenwood University in Missouri. Hallie Fisher started playing locally in Lac La Hache and Williams Lake and played Bantam for coach Pete Montana.

Fisher and her family moved to Ontario and she played for Montana when he became the female hockey director at the Ontario Hockey Academy, leading the womens team to silver in the eastern Womens Hockey Conference, and earned a scholarship to Lyndenwood University.

She advises new players “not to give up, try your hardest, get extra training do whatever you can, just dont give up.”