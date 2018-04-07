Updated: Residents and sports teams across the country are expressing condolences after tragedy hit the hockey world Friday night.

RCMP confirmed Saturday afternoon that 15 lives were lost in a tragic collision involving the team bus of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) Humboldt Broncos and a transport truck.

“Words can not describe the loss that we feel tonight,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote on Facebook.

“To the City of Humboldt, the entire Broncos organization, and the families impacted by this tragedy, please know you are in Saskatchewan’s hearts.”

“From a grieving province, thank you to first responders & medical professionals for courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”

28 people were on the bus at the time of the collision including the driver according to RCMP.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” tweeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A GoFundMe campaign as of Saturday afternoon has raised over $1.5 million dollars to help support victims and their families.