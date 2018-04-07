A Lone Butte man who was evacuated during the wildfires will not have to pay for emergency airfare from the Yukon to Vancouver due to a health emergency.

90-year-old Rudolph Dunst required an emergency heart procedure while he was evacuated with family in the Yukon and received a $20, 000 air ambulance bill.

MLA Donna Barnett intervened on Mr. Dunst’s behalf to the Ministry of Health. After being turned down by the ministry, Barnett contacted the Red Cross.

“This was not within their mandate, but when I contacted them after rejection from the Ministry of health, they said they would cover the bill,” says Barnett.

Dunst contacted Barnett’s office last December and eventually spoke with a ministry official who told him the transportation costs would not be covered as it was out of province travel.

Barnett raised the matter twice during question period at the Legislature.

“I find it rather disturbing to have this poor man put through months of unnecessary distress,” said Barnett in a release.

“Why didn’t the minister act when he had the opportunity? It is only through a determined effort at the highest levels that finally brought this matter to a close.

Minister of Health representatives could not be reached for comment.