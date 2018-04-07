The Cariboo is receiving over $99 million dollars for projects focused on forest enhancement and restoration of public forests impacted by the 2017 wildfires.

Premier John Horgan announced Friday $134 million is being awarded by the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. to 71 forest enhancement projects around the Province.

“In the wake of the 2017 wildfires, our government has a responsibility to restore damaged forests and support communities,” said Premier Horgan.

“These investments in reforestation will benefit ecosystems, workers and the communities that rely on forestry for their livelihood.”

Of the 1,215,759 hectares burnt in 2017, 996,141 hectares of that was in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The funding for the Cariboo also includes $65 million for the Forest Carbon Initiative, which is a key part of the Province’s commitment to climate action.nIt supports projects such as increased planting density, incremental reforestation, improved utilization and enhanced fertilization to grow and store forest carbon, reduce emissions and deliver greenhouse gas benefits.

Approximately 30% of the work will involve, or be led by, First Nations and their partners.

Other regions in the province receiving funding include:

$4.47 million to the Thompson-Okanagan

$5 million to the South Coast

nearly $3.4 million to the West Coast

nearly $1.7 million to the Skeena

nearly $1.5 million to the Omineca

$803,050 to the Northeast

$2.1 million to Kootenay-Boundary

“We’re pleased to able to award funding toward FESBC’s five purposes to projects throughout the province that will benefit forest workers and communities, ecosystems and wildlife habitat,” said Wayne Clogg, chair, Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.

“The funding provided by FESBC helps to restore and enhance B.C.’s Crown forests, providing a tremendous benefit for future generations.”