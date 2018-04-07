Two people arrested following an alleged New Years Day assault at a convenience store in Williams Lake have been ordered to stand trial.

26-year old Blake Johnny and 31-year old Eliasha Norlander are due back in court on May 7th to fix a date for trial.

Johnny is charged with Aggravated Assault and Robbery while Norlander is facing just one count of Robbery.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a convenience store on Mackenzie Avenue at 8-23 p.m. on January 1st.

Police say a man had left the store and was getting into his vehicle when he was approached by two males.

One of the males is then accused of demanding the man’s keys and a struggle ensued.

RCMP say the victim was injured after one of the suspects used an edged weapon on him.

The victim then ran back into the store but was followed by one of the suspects, who was able to get his keys from him.

Police say the suspects then reportedly rummaged through the vehicle, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for stab wounds.