There was a significant drop in the Cariboo region’s year over year unemployment rate last month.

Andrew Fields, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers…

“The unemployment rate was 6.6 percent in March. That is down compared with 10 percent last March, so certainly an improvement in that sense. It looks like more people were employed, so there were about 24-hundred more people employed, bringing the total number of employed to about 82,000.”

Fields says most of the increases came in two areas…

“It looks like the largest increase was in wholesale and retail trade and also in healthcare and social assistance, those were the two biggest movers compared with last March. The only real decline was in business building and other support services. That’s a very broad category that involves everything from building maintenance to landscaping.”

BC continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.7 percent.

That is the same as the previous month and down from 5.3 percent a year ago.