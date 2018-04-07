The BC government is investing $7.8 million to promote the use of wood overseas, advance wood building systems and products, and expand global markets

That announcement took place during the BC Council of Forest Industries Convention (COFI) being held in Prince George this week.

“Expanding our international markets, especially in Asia, is crucial to the long-term success of B.C.’s forest sector,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs and Trades. “This funding support opens the door to more trade opportunities for B.C. companies, and will lead to greater innovation in the industry.”

Of the $7.8 million, $5.985 million will be available for activities aimed to expand markets. The remaining $1.852 million will go to the Wood First program which fosters the innovative use of wood and wood building systems in B.C. through research, education, marketing, and capacity building.

“The collaborative approach between industry and government toward market development ensures that our sector remains competitive and that we can continue to develop and diversify opportunities for the sector in targeted export markets,” said Susan Yurkovich, President and CEO of Council of Forest Industries.

The forest sector employs more than 57,000 people and supports over 7,000 businesses.