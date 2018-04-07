When will we get some warm weather ?

With snow in the forecast for tonight, a lot of Cariboo residents may be asking that question.

Lisa West, with Environment Canada, confirms that we are definitely in a cool pattern right now and that we are between 4 and 8 degrees below normal…

“The normal for the 7 days sort of surrounding today’s date would be a high of 12 and a low of -2. Whereas today in most areas of the Cariboo we’ve seen highs of around only zero and then for tonight’s forecast we’ve got a low of -4.”

West also says that it could be a while before we get into more seasonal temperatures…

“It looks like as we get into early-mid next week the flow becomes a little bit more south westerly, hopefully that will bring a bit more of a warmer air mass. Tuesday and Wednesday is the best right now for getting more towards normal temperatures, but after that, we’ve got another cold air mass over the Northeast Pacific and that’s going to move right back into the province afterwards.”

West also confirms that we don’t get a lot of snow in April typically.

She says the average is around 3.6 centimeters and some parts of the Cariboo are expected to get more than that just tonight.