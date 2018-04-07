Banners with the words Colorful Cariboo Culture. that will serve as the brand of the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association are being put up.

“2017 saw a new brand for us. We had a professional brand created for downtown Williams Lake and for 2018 we are launching that brand,” says executive director Stefanie Hendrickson.

“This is the first step in what’s going to be a year-long process of really revitalizing and creating a vibrant and beautiful downtown. We’re really happy with how they are looking with the bright colors and are so grateful to the City of Williams Lake helping with this project by providing the manpower to put them up.”

The brand will be officially launched tonight at the BIA’s AGM taking place at 6:30 at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.

“We have been successful in receiving a rural dividend grant and it has given us the ability to hire a marketing director for a year,” Hendrickson adds.

“So we have a marketing director on board and she’s going to be facilitating the launch. She’s got lots of ideas-we’re going to be revamping our website, we’ve got some billboards that are going to be redone, we’re going to be doing some new signage, and new print media and other web-based media. She’s got a few other ideas up her sleeve that need further researching but we’ll tell people about those too tonight and hopefully, we’re able to do some really great things.”