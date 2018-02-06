The 100 Mile and District Council, and the CRD are looking at options regarding the sale and production of marijuana in the area ahead of the legalization of cannabis in Canada sometime later this year.

Counselor Dave Mingo says the zoning laws have to be changed, as there is no zoning that allows for the sale of Marijuana. Other factors need to be considered including the fact that the Provincial government has decided not to sell cannabis products alongside liquor.

Mingo says, “There is nothing concrete on what the retail sale of marijuana in 100 Mile House will look like.” He adds that the district council does not have to allow the sale of products in 100 Mile House. “That will be a descision that council will have to make.