Williams Lake RCMP provided an update Tuesday on a fatal residential fire that occurred last month on the Sugarcane Reserve

“The RCMP along with the BC Coroner’s Service conducted an investigation,” says North District media advisory NCO, Madonna Saunderson.

“At this point, the investigation the RCMP and the Coroner’s Service have not identified anything that is criminal in nature with respect to what has caused the fire.”

Saunderson says RCMP will not be releasing any further information at this time.

The fire on January 9, 2018, had claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.