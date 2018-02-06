Don’t put your shovels away just yet.

Earlier today Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Cariboo.

We asked Operational Meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada Lisa West what the difference is between a snowfall and a winter storm warning.

“So a snowfall warning is typically about 10 centimetres or so for us to issue a snowfall warning but for issuing a winter storm warning its rare. We have these heavier snowfall amounts of 25 centimetres or more in a twenty-four period is expected”.

West says the snow will begin this afternoon and intensify this evening and through tomorrow where the heavy snowfall amounts will occur.

By the time we get to wednesday evening we could be looking at amounts of 30 to 50 centimetres falling.

West says this winter warning stretching from the southern Bulkley valley region and then stretching into Prince George then down highway 97 through Quesnel, Williams lake, any of the communities to the east of highway 97 as well.

West went onto say that when the storm tapers off in intensity tomorrow night we’re looking at flurries on thursday then an Arctic front will come through bringing the temperatures down to the negative twenties as we get into the weekend.