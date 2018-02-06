The Princeton Posse Junior B Hockey team was involved in a bus accident on their way home from Saturday night’s game against the 100 Mile Wranglers.

The incident occurred near Otter Lake road, on Highway 5B at approximately 1 AM Sunday morning. Head Coach and General Manager of the Princeton Posse Mark McNaughton says the driver and one of the players sustained minor injuries after the bus hit black ice on a snow covered corner. The bus was not going very fast, and the driver steered away from an embankment into a snowbank.

NcNaughton says everyone is okay, with just bumps and bruises, and calls it “Another adventure in junior hockey.”