More snow is on the way with up to 30-50 cm in the next 48 hours.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Tuesday morning for the Cariboo including 100 Mile House, Quesnel, and Williams Lake.

“A moist storm system will move into the BC central interior this evening then stall, giving heavy snowfall to the region. Snow will begin this afternoon and intensify this evening,” said the weather agency.

“The storm will gradually move southward Wednesday night.”

With the warning, Environment Canada cautions that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are also possible.

Be sure to check DriveBC for the latest driving conditions if you have to head out.