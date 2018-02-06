Mother Nature once again put a bit of a damper on this year’s Winter Carnival in Quesnel on Saturday.

Coordinator Susan MacNeill says the numbers were down a bit due to the cold weather…

“Like last year it was a cold windy start, it was -14 last year. We had another cold, windy, start, it was -15 this year. The wind did subside a little bit and then picked up again. That being said, it certainly makes for a chilly time.”

MacNeill says it was nice to have the West Fraser Centre to go into and warm up and take part in the craft for kids program or watch the Atom hockey tournament that was underway.

Around 460 people too in this year’s carnival that was held for the first time in Lebourdais Park.

Around 550 were at last year’s event at West Fraser Timber Park.

MacNeill says they had a snowball slo pitch tournament for the first time this year, and that was one of many events…

“There was also a bonspiel at the curling rink so people were able to pop in there and watch curling, we had an atom hockey tournament all weekend long, we also had snowshoeing, sledding, and i have to tell ya the sledding on the hill from the curling club down into the park was the biggest hit I’ve ever seen so moving our venue over to Lebourdais Park we believe was a very good idea.”

MacNeill says they plan to continue to hold it there as well because it champions the other sporting activities that happen for us in the winter in and around the same area.