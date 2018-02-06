The next steps for regulating cannabis production and retail dispensaries will be on the agenda for tonight’s City Council meeting in Quesnel.

That comes from the Public Safety and Policing Committee.

Also up for discussion are the next steps for a proposed new public works facility.

And Council will also be asked to approve five separate funding applications to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for the February 9th intake.

Those include a 30 thousand dollar request towards the rubberized walking track at the West Fraser Centre and 250 thousand dollars towards a new gymnastics facility.