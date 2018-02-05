A six day murder trial for a Williams Lake man is scheduled to get underway in Kamloops today.

Jeremy Davis will be tried by a Supreme Court jury.

He’s charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of Nick Larsen in June of 2011.

RCMP say there was a disagreement between two groups of men in Sorrento and that a vehicle that Larsen was riding in was forced off the road by another vehicle.

Police say a suspect in the 2nd vehicle then opened fire and that Larsen was fatally shot.

Jordan Barnes was also charged in connection with this case.

He pled guilty back in October and received a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.