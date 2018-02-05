(Story By Brendan Pawliw)

It’s an event that is probably considered long overdue but is finally being held in Prince George on Monday.

Day one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Inquiry is taking place right at the PG Civic and Conference Centre.

Our news team is at the event has submitted the following tweets.

BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee provided the opening remarks.

L’heidli T’enneh Chief Dominic Frederick didn’t pull any punches when it came to Canada’s justice system and the lack of initiative being shown to further expedite some of the missing cases.

“There is no justice, it doesn’t matter what they do and they don’t pay the price they should be paying, the justice system is not good and I don’t like it much either.”

Carrier Sekani Family Services Executive Director Mary Teegee concurs.

“We have the open inquiry, we have the Highway of Tears report, we have the Stolen Sisters report, the Royal Commissions on Aboriginal Peoples report and we have the Truth and Reconciliation and Commissions report – how many of those reports and recommendations have been fulfilled, we have had one in 10 years.”