There was obviously lots of snow in the Cariboo over the weekend but how much snow and how much more is coming ?

Cindy Yu, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, first goes over some of the numbers for the weekend…

“In the last 24 hours or so both Williams Lake and Quesnel received around 15 centimeters of snow but it has been a snowy weekend for both places. Williams Lake received a little more from Friday evening through this morning. Over the weekend Williams Lake received 23 centimeters of snow, Quesnel received upwards of 20 centimeters of snow in this time period.”

And Yu says we’re done with the snow shoveling yet as she says a ridge of high pressure is hanging over the Pacific that keeps the pattern of a northwesterly flow in BC for pretty much the remainder of this week…

“The next system we’re tracking is the system coming in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Basically this weather system has the same set-up, there is low travelling into the North coast of BC sometime on Tuesday and it will travel across the Central interior. With that low we can potentially see some snow in through the Cariboo region again, potentially upwards of 5 to 10 centimeters on Tuesday.”

Yu says that could mean between 10 to 20 centimeters by the end of Wednesday.

She says warmer temperatures are also on the way though and she says that could mean a mix of snow and rain at times.