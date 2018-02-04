A Pacific frontal system that is making its way through the BC interior is letting it snow, letting it snow, letting it snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Cariboo with up to 15 cm to 20 cm of snow expected Sunday according to Environment Canada.

“We asked, and mother nature delivered on our snow dance requests,” said Mt. Timothy on Facebook.

“We will not be doing any grooming on the slopes, so it will be powder all day for our first SuperSnow Sunday, and everyone wins. This is everything a powder skier or rider could wish for, Cariboo Champagne Powder! ”

DriveBC is reporting many routes with compact snow with slippery sections or limited visibility with blowing snow.

The snow is expect to ease this evening.