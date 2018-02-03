The annual fundraiser for the Mica Mountain Riders Association was held on January 27th, raising over seventeen thousand dollars for the organization.

MMRA director Pierre Dion says, “The turnout was excellent, we had a full house. It will definitely help us achieve some of our goals.”

Mica Mountain is a popular recreation area for snowmobilers and other winter recreation activities and is located north of 100 Mile House. The riders association will use the proceeds to purchase a grader or plow truck to keep the 37 kilometer long road to the parking area cleared and safe to keep the Mica Mountain area accessible for all types of recreation.