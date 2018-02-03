A leading engineering and construction group received recognition from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for its work on Highway 97 North in Quesnel.

SNC Lavalin was awarded in the category design and contract preparation for roads at the Deputy Minister’s Consulting Engineers Awards ceremony held in Vancouver earlier this week.

The company designed a 2.7-kilometre four-lane upgrade to the highway between Dragon Lake Road and Quartz Road.

The Ministry said in a news release despite being confined by Agricultural Land Reserves on both sides of the highway, SNC-Lavalin completed the project with minimal impact to the environment, and improved safety and mobility along the corridor for the travelling public.