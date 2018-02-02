School District 27 is holding consultations in four local schools to investigate the possibility of providing the schools with additional funding under the Rural Education Enhancement Fund. The fund is normally considered for small rural schools in danger of closure, as a means of providing additional operating funding. However, School Board chair Tanya Guenther says the schools are not in danger of closing. The schools in question are Dog Creek, Lac la Hache Elementary, Likely Elementary, and Big Lake Elementary School.

School district 27 superintendent Mark Wintjes calls the consultation an opportunity to explore options to provide additional funding under the fund prevent closures.

Dog Creek had its consultation February 1st, and hosted a very good turnout. The next consultation will be at Lac La Hache Elementary at 5:30 on February 5th.