A long period of snowfall that will dump up to 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected for the Cariboo.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday afternoon for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

The first system according to Environment Canada brought 5 to 10 cm of snow across the eastern Central Interior with 10 to 20 cm across the BC Peace today.

“Another impulse will spread moisture over the dome of arctic air through this evening and snow will intensify,” it states.

“This system is expected to give the heaviest snow over the Yellowhead and Eastern parts of the Cariboo region with a further 10 to 15 cm.”

Motorists are reminded that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and that surfaces including highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.