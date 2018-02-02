They don’t have the schooling or the technology so can they be right when it comes to predicting the weather?

Today is Groundhog Day so we asked a human expert, Cindy Yu, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, if there’s any truth to the theory of a longer winter or early spring depending on whether or not they see their shadow.

“The whole Groundhog day tradition I think originated from Central and Eastern Canada. I think the groundhog theory probably more applies to the prairie type of weather continental air mass. So usually around this time of year if the Groundhog can see its shadow means that it’s clear sky in place and that probably probably that there’s some indication that Arctic air is in place. Winter will last longer. If the Groundhog doesn’t see it’s shadow it means that there’s some kind of cloud cover which indicates there’s probably more of a Maritime air mass in which case spring will come sooner”.

Of all the groundhogs North and South of the border that came out of their burrows to make their prediction, the majority said six more weeks of winter.