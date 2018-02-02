Quesnel has been approached by another hockey league about having a junior team.

Matt Kolle, part of the group trying to bring a KIJHL team to Quesnel, confirms that they have also been approached by the Western States Hockey League (WSHL).

Kolle says they’re interested and are now waiting to see where the direction goes on this.

“Realistically there has to be a British Columbia component to it all right? For us it’s important if we’re involved with something, we have to be able to be sustainable. So right now we’re looking to see who the partners are, what communities are involved, and then we’ll decide if we want to delve further into it with them.”

Kolle says they would still prefer to bring a KIJHL team to Quesnel.

“100 percent, it’s the preferred route. We want the KIJHL in Quesnel. We have spent the past couple of weeks evaluating our own financial situation and, you know, we’ve had some talks with some other KIJHL teams that we think might be interested in moving.”

Kolle, part of the ownership group in Kamloops, isn’t ruling anything out at this point.

He says the WSHL which currently has teams just in the United States, is looking to expand into Northern Alberta and BC with a new Canadian Division.

The WSHL confirmed on January 7 after announcing in Las Vegas of its league expansion into the Canadian market, that they are also currently in early discussions to establish a Junior A Hockey team in Williams Lake.