BC Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled to make an announcement in Williams Lake later this morning on the future of Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

It will take place at 11 o’clock and he will be joined by Interior Health and Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District officials.

Interior Health submitted a revised concept plan for the redevelopment and expansion of the hospital to the NDP Government following the election.

The estimated cost of the project is 125 million dollars.

40 percent of that would come from the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.