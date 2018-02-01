White Cane week has been officially recognized by the BC Government.

The first full week in February has traditionally been marked by the Canadian Council of the Blind to raise awareness for public awareness of the challenges facing Canadians living with vision loss.

CCB representative Lori Fry says that the Attorney General and the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia issued a proclamation declaring February 4th to 10th as White Cane Week in British Columbia.

The 100 Mile House branch of the CCB will be hosting an open house to raise awareness on February 8th from 1 to 3 at the United Church.