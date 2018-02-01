RCMP are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon south of Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash at 4:58 pm and that a black Kia, turned left from the Highway onto Likely Road, directly in front of a Honda Pilot that was traveling north on Highway 97.

As a result of the collision, the occupants of both vehicles were transported to hospital for medical treatment for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor the crash.