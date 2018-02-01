Seniors should be aware of a new scheme in the Cariboo to separate them from their cash.

Reports of a well dressed man asking for money for he and his mother to return to Williams Lake have come in to the Country 840 studios in 100 Mile House.

The man is described as not being overly pushy, but very persuasive, and has been approaching seniors in parking lots for gas money.

He then asks them to go into the stores and use a Credit card to get money for him.

Seniors should be aware that this is a common scam, and to be wary of anyone asking for money. Report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.