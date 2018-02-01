A 21-year old Williams Lake man will spend some time in prison after pleading guilty to a stabbing that happened in Lac La Hache last year.

Jesse Dean Meade was sentenced to five years in jail minus the 377 days he has already served, plus three years probation and he also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Meade pled guilty to Assault With a Weapon and Uttering Threats.

A charge of Aggravated Assault was stayed.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital back on March 29th of 2016 after receiving a report that a 29-year old man was beating treated for a stab wound to his upper torso.

Police say further investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the stabbing took place along Highway 97 near Lac La Hache.