A thank you card is making its round across the Cariboo for residents to sign to show their appreciation for the support received from Fort McMurray this past summer.

“My husband came home that night-he’s a firefighter and he was almost overcome of these guys that took time off work, they worked entirely on their own dime, and they took the initiative to collect all this stuff, and find Fire Departments to help,” says Area F Director Joan Sorley.

She adds not only that, some of them even stayed for weeks helping to get food, supplies, and medicine to communities such as Horsefly and Likely that were cut off behind roadblocks.

“Some other places did also this kind of thing and it was awesome, but Fort McMurray did it first and they were just so overwhelming their generosity,” says Sorley.

The card currently can be found and signed at the CRD’s office in Quesnel until February 7.

It will then be in 100 Mile from Feb. 8-14 and in Williams Lake from Feb. 15-21.

Sorley says because she will be visiting her daughter and son who both live in Fort McMurray before the end of the month, she will pick up the card on the way and find a way to deliver it to those who helped.

(Editor’s Note: Listen to CRD Area Director Joan Sorley talk about the support the Cariboo region received from Fort McMurray during the 2017 wildfires in the audio file below)