Enrollment is on the rise at the College of New Caledonia in Quesnel and has been for a few years now.

Numbers from this week’s City Council meeting indidate that overall enrollment jumped from 668 in 2014-15 to 839 in 2015-16 and then 956 last year.

There has also been a significant jump in what’s called Digitial Delivery Instruction

President Henry Reiser goes over those numbers…

“In 2015 we started off with about 200 or so students. This year we are 643. Initially we only offered 7 courses in 15, now we offer 23.”

Reiser went on to say that the plan is to offer 40.

He says these classes are being delivered in several different campuses, including some in Quesnel.

CNC also has campuses in Prince George, Mackenzie, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof and Fort St. James.